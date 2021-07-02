DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $215,745.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $426.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.59.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.