DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $426.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

