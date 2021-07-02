DexCom’s (DXCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $468.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.59.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $426.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.06. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

