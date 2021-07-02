Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.63 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $183.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 151,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

