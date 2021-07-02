Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $0.23 target price on the stock.

Shares of DTGI opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

