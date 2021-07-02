Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,328,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $387,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,732. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

