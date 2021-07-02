Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $347.15 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Booking worth $347,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 5,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $2,425,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $7,259,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 81.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,227.07. 3,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,524. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,308.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

