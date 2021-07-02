Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,254 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $359,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $531.25. 42,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

