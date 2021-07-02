Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 34,550 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $317,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,336,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ASML by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ASML by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.86. 6,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $667.46. The company has a market capitalization of $288.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

