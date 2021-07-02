Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 91,141 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Welltower worth $431,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

