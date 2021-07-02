Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,697 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $480,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $636.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

