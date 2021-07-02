DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

DISH opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

