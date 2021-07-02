DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 70.1% in June

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in DLH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLHC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

