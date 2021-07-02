DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

DLocal stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

