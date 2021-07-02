DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get DLocal alerts:

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $52.07 on Monday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.