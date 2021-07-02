DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.49, a P/E/G ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

