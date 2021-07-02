Donald Craig Blackwood Sells 50,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 526,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.09.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

