Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-$2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.03. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,506. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

