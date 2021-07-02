DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:DLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,421. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.