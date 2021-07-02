DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 72.5% in June

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE DLY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 156,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000.

