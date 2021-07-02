DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 90,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,195,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.