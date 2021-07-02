Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.97.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

