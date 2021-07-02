DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DTF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
