DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DTF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

