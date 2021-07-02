Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.32. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 98,103 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

