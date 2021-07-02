Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.32. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 98,103 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
