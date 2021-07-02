Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $581.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

