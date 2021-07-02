DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

