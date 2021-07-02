Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -41.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.72. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $3,524,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

