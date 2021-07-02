DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE KTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,779. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
