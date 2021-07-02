DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE KTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,779. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.