Dynamic Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.20 or 0.06280195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.16 or 0.01461048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00400874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00158308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00628303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00427621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00346690 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.