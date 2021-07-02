Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

