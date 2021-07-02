Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NLS opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

