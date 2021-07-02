Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,825 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

