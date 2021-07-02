Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 179,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

