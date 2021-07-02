Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $367,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

