Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $60.98. Approximately 3,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,355,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 229.42, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.