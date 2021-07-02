Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

