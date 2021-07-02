Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $92.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $366.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $376.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,611. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

