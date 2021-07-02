EarnX 24-Hour Volume Tops $86,597.00 (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, EarnX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $86,597.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00168115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.65 or 0.99695830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 7,153,738,949,340 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

