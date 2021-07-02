Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $120.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

