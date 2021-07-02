EasyFi (EASY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00007573 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

