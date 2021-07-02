EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS EAUI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water.

