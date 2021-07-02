ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

ECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,416. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -80.35%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

