EDC Blockchain Price Up 43% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $286,556.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.31 or 1.00207172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.