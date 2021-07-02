Editas Medicine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 66,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,693 call options.
Shares of EDIT opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.