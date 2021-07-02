Editas Medicine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 66,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,693 call options.

Shares of EDIT opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

