EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.