eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of eGain worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

