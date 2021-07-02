Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 64.4% in June

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EEGI traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 150,665,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,774,500. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

