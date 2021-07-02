Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

