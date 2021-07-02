Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 332,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 259,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.