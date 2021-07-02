Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 13,345 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,803,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.51 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

